MCSO deputy arrested, suspended with pay

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr confirmed a deputy has been arrested.

Deputy Shane Paar is allegedly accused of simple domestic assault, involving his son. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday on Madelyn Cove in Oakfield.

Deputy Paar has been placed on administrative leave and suspended with pay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pubic information officer, Tom Mapes, said Deputy Paar will be arraigned in court Monday.

The case is still under investigation.