Parade honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — The streets in Bolivar were packed Saturday as many came together for an annual parade, honoring a civil rights hero.

Hardeman county churches, law enforcement, and other organizations marched in the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organizers say the goal was to bring awareness to high quality elementary and secondary education, a cause important to Dr. King.

One parade go-er explains her favorite part. “I’m here to watch the parade, I love parades. They’re so cool and fun. I’ve been begging my dad to take me to the parade,” Nylah Harris said.

Organizers say it is one of the biggest annual parades of the year for Hardeman county, and it’s important to honor a man who made his mark on our communities and across the country.