Rain Expected Late Sunday Through Monday With Very Gusty Winds

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Saturday

We warmed up a bit more today with highs in the upper 50s, although a few places further south did peak into the low 60s. We will stay in a warming as winds from the south help bring in warm, moist gulf air. Low expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and staying mostly dry, although we could see a few spotty showers and patchy drizzle.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy conditions continue through tomorrow. It will be a bit warmer, with highs staying in the low 60s. Winds will be consistently breezy through the day, coming from the south around 10 mph. The chance for showers increase as an approaching cold front moves through overnight, with most of the rain starting in the early morning hours Monday right before the work commute.

As the cold front approaches, the winds ahead of that will pick up a lot. Very windy conditions Sunday night with gusts anywhere between 30-45 mph at times. The winds should stay gusty through early Monday until the front completely passes through. Wouldn’t rule out the chance for some scattered strong thunderstorms that night, but the risk is low for now.

System will move through quickly through, finishing around mid-day Monday, with skies gradually clearing out going into Tuesday. More seasonable temperatures expected for most of the week with mostly sunny skies. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

