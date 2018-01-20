Shooting near college sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two young men are in critical condition after police say shots broke out near Lane College late Friday night.

“It’s very scary, since our school is right there,” Lane College student Tea Fisher said.

Jackson police say they got the call around 9:30 Friday night, rushing to the 700 block of Hays Avenue.

When they arrived, police say two men in their early 20’s were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Hours after the shooting, Jackson police were still at the scene working to find out what happened.

Fisher didn’t hear the gunshots, but was notified of the shooting by an e-mail sent to students from the school.

“They shut the school down and everything,” she said.

Even though it happened off campus in a nearby neighborhood, officials say the campus was on lock-down the entire night.

The news hit especially hard for Fisher, who’s friends with one of the victims.

“He’s a good guy, I don’t think he deserved that,” she said. “He’s really well-liked, I don’t see who would do this to him.”

Even though she’s thankful her school sprung into action, Fisher said it’s an alert she hopes to never get again.

“I hope he’s ok, and hopefully everybody at the school safe,” she said.

Jackson police say they are searching for a motive and that the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news on-air and online as we follow this story.