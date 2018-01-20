A Warmer Weekend Ahead!

Weather Update – 9:13 a.m. – Saturday

A much warmer day is ahead for your Saturday as high temperatures rise to the lower 50’s in the afternoon. We will enjoy a weekend completely above freezing and by Sunday, highs will go into the 60’s.

The expected “thaw” is well under way in West Tennessee now that all areas at or above 40°F. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend to get rid of all the snow and ice by Sunday. To top it off, a good rain is anticipated Monday morning when the next cold front comes through to wash any residue or dirt from the streets. Just keep an eye out for potholes!



TODAY

We’re expecting highs in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s Saturday afternoon, but skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll have breezy conditions from the south again. An isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out Saturday or Sunday but whatever rain does fall should be light and brief. The next best chance for rain will fall on Monday morning when a cold front moves through.

Winds will be strong from Sunday night through Monday morning. We could have winds gusting over 30 or even 40 miles per hour at times, so remember to tie down any loose outdoor items Sunday evening. The risk for strong thunderstorms is low for the area but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

