Officials respond to church fire in Parsons

PARSONS, Tenn — Emergency crews in Parsons confirmed their working to extinguish a fire at Bear Creek Baptist Church.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was told by first responders on scene that no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The cause is still under investigation. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more information.

UPDATE:

Fire officials confirm it started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The pastor and members of Bear Creek church say it’s a historic building, just last August the congregation celebrated their 175th church anniversary. Multiple firefighters provided assistance, including the Henderson county fire department, Parsons emergency crews, and city of Lexington first responders.

There was an out pour of support from the community as volunteers, and congregations of neighboring churches showed up to help.

First responders say the fire started in a portion of the building and quickly spread. Crews stayed on the scene, battling the flames for hours.

The pastor of Bear Creek says most likely they will have church at another facility next Sunday as local churches have already reached out to welcome them.

Investigators say the building is a total loss, and the official cause is still under investigation.