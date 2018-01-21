Rain Continues Through Monday With Breezy Conditions

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Sunday

After seeing the clouds break apart Sunday afternoon, we were able to warm up to near 70 today. Clouds increase as we watch out for our next rain maker approach overnight. We stay mild with lows in the low 50s tonight and conditions becoming very windy.

Monday:

Chance of showers start to increase after midnight with areas closer to the Mississippi river possibly seeing a few isolated showers. We won’t see it really pick up until the early morning hours on Monday. A few storms could be embedded in this system but the risk for anything strong is very low.

The main concern with this frontal passage will be the wind gusts. Around the time it reaches us, winds ahead of it could gust over 30 mph. Again these are not the consistent wind speeds, it’s only showing how strong winds could gust up to briefly at certain times. The winds along with the rain and chance for possible storms in the morning could cause some strains during the morning commute to work and school as well so plan accordingly.

Good news is that the showers should taper off by the middle of the day when that front moves through that afternoon, with the cloud cover gradually decreasing. It will continue to be breezy, although not as gusty like earlier in the morning. Winds will still be coming from the south around 10-15 mph shifting to the west south west.

The high will be around 63, with temperatures also dropping during the afternoon as the cold front moves through. Cooler air will move in Monday night with lows dropping into the 30s again. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will keep track of the rain on Good Morning West Tennessee but also keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

