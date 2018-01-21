Representative Kustoff requests his pay be withheld during government shutdown

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative David Kustoff sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. Congress requesting that his salary be withheld during the government shutdown.

“If our troops don’t get paid during the Schumer Shutdown, I cannot in good conscious accept my pay,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I have requested that my personal salary be withheld until we fund the government. I will continue working with my colleagues toward a timely solution and will fight for the needs of West Tennesseans.”

Congressman Kustoff’s office will remain open throughout the government shutdown to answer questions and work to find a solution to fund the government.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.