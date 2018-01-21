Student scholars across West Tennessee honored for academic success

JACKSON, Tenn — This time of year is very important for high school seniors, as many of them are not only looking forward to graduation, but deciding where they plan to go after those high school doors are closed.

30 seniors from schools in Madison County and neighboring counties were recognized Sunday at the annual Talented Ten Percent reception at University of Memphis Lambuth.

“It’s an opportunity for students to be recognized for their high achievements in high school, but also get the opportunity to mix and mingle with some of our faculty and staff here and learn more about the University of Memphis Lambuth,” said Adam Johnson, Coordinator of Enrollment Services for University of Memphis Lambuth.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to some of the best and the brightest about how they feel about receiving the honor.

“It feels pretty good that my genius is finally recognized, haha. I’m joking. I’m joking,” Milan HS Senior, Jack Parr said.

“I’ve worked hard all my life pretty much and through high school and God has led me through this journey, Northside High School Senior, Torrance Buntyn said. “And I’m so happy that I got to be here and just to be awarded this amazing honor,”

Buntyn says he was rewarded a full ride to Tennessee State University. “I want to major in music education because music is my passion,” Buntyn said. “And I really want to teach music to other students whenever I become a band director so I really want to teach and influence their lives in becoming the best they can be,”

Parr explains why he’s decided to pursue a career in space engineering. “Rockets are cool,” Parr said. “It actually started out as a joke to be honest. I said I wanted to be a rocket surgeon, but I looked into it and I thought it was really interesting, so I decided yeah I’m going to do it,”

Students say they know the hard work has just begun. “Its just now starting. I’m going to graduate and start a whole new chapter of my life, so its just now starting,” Buntyn said.

Event organizers say the Talented Top 10% award was based on the students’ grade point average throughout their high school career.

University of Memphis Lambuth representatives say this coming fall has marked a record breaking enrollment year for them with over 1000 new students.