Arson may be to blame for Gibson County house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A Gibson County house goes up in flames and officials say it may have been intentionally set. Gibson County Fire officials say at 1 p.m., Monday afternoon, they rushed to 200 block of state route 186 North. They say no one was inside the home at the time and the fire started in the master bedroom.

Officials said they are investigating it as a burglary and arson.

“They hate that it happened, but they are glad that a lot of the furniture is going to be saved a lot of the furniture was his mama’s and her mama’s and you know that’s stuff that insurance can’t replace,” said Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey.

Chief Cathey says anyone with information should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.