Chilly Weather Returns Tuesday

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Monday

After warming up into the 60s for the second day in a row, another cold front will take the warm weather and clear skies from us this evening. It felt really nice this weekend especially since some areas even warmed up to 70°F yesterday, but there are 57 days left until the first day of Spring.

TONIGHT

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with breezy weather as temperatures fall back down into the middle and upper 30s by Tuesday morning. Because of the wind, however, it will feel like the upper 20s! You’ll want to have a jacket on tomorrow morning.

We’ve got a much cooler day in your forecast tomorrow, during the afternoon too! High temperatures will only reach the middle 40s with windy weather at times and partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you live near northern Mississippi you’ll see more sunshine, but it’ll still be cooler than yesterday!

Rain-free weather will stick around until the upcoming weekend. We’ll be watching for a potential for thunderstorms once again, but we’ll keep you posted on the potential for any of them to be strong. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

