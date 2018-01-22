Dylan Adams accepts plea deal in death of Holly Bobo; sentenced to 35 yrs without parole

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn — One of the men charged in the Holly Bobo murder case appeared in court, Monday. It was Dylan Adams’ last opportunity to accept a plea deal.

Dylan Adams took a plea deal Monday afternoon and will now serve prison time, without parole. This comes after months of negotiations between both the state and defense teams. Family members of Holly Bobo have been in and out of court for years, hoping to one day get justice for the late nursing student.

“There’s really no such thing as closure when something like this happens justice some justice,” Holly’s Mom, Karen Bobo said.

State prosecutor, Paul Hagerman said, “Our focus has been on trying to punish the people that were responsible for doing what they did to Holly.”

Dylan Adams entered a ‘best interest plea’, it allows Adams to maintain his innocence while acknowledging the evidence against him.

“Guilty is guilty,” Karen Bobo said.

“The man’s coming to court and he’s pleading guilty to 35 years with no parole, guilty is guilty,” Hagerman said.

Adams will serve 35 years, without parole, on charges of facilitation of first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

“Karen and Dana, they did a great job today,” Hagerman said. “They have been focused on the stiffest punishment in terms of the number of years that these individuals will spend in jail.”

Dylan Adams’ attorney read a statement on his behalf in court, emphasizing to Holly’s family that her brother Clint was not involved in her death. During Zach Adams’ trial last year, there were remarks made about Clint Bobo possibly playing apart in Holly’s abduction.

Karen Bobo said she is glad to have that cleared up. “My daughter, nor my son have ever in anyway had any involvement with any of these people,” Karen Bobo said.

Karen Bobo says her family was prepared to go trial if Adams did not accept the deal, but says she is pleased with the outcome.

“For the sake of our family and just letting one more chapter be behind us we decided we would go with this,” Bobo said.

With the plea deal, Dylan Adams cannot appeal his sentence. As for his brother, Zach Adams, who was found guilty in the abduction, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo, he has an appeal of his conviction pending.

State prosecutors said they will first finalize Zach Adams’ motion for a new trial before talking with Jason Autry’s attorneys about his case.