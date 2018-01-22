Gov. Haslam touts $30M plan to fight opioid epidemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam is touting a $30 million plan that focuses on prevention, treatment and law enforcement to attack an opioid epidemic that kills three Tennesseans a day.

The Republican released details in a news conference Monday alongside Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivins and others.

Treatment and recovery services would get a $25 million improvement through state and federal money.

People would be limited to initial prescriptions of a five-day supply and a daily dosage limit of the equivalent of 40 morphine milligrams, with limits similarly affecting TennCare recipients.

Prevention education would increase in elementary and secondary schools.

The proposal would add opioid-focused Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.

Democratic lawmakers said the proposal isn’t enough because Medicaid needs to be expanded.