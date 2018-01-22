Madison Co. commissioners meet; deputy mayor discusses roads

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County commissioners met Monday morning to discuss several topics.

Wells Johnstone was honored by the commission for being a finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award.

The Madison County Fire Department gave a presentation to recap 2017 and how they handled the increase in calls.

“I think it’s going well, but I think it’s important for us to pass that along to the County Commission for funding purposes and that kind of thing,” Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

In 2016 they got 600 calls, and in 2017 they got 1,700 calls.

After the meeting we spoke with the Madison County deputy mayor and got his thoughts on how the county handled the roads during the winter weather last week.

“We were not able to address every road,” Deputy Mayor Tony White said. “We do have some equipment to address those issues.”

That equipment includes salt trucks that do not have blades on them to scrape the roads. White says they have not made any kind of investment into more equipment yet.

“Should we make that? I don’t know,” White said. “That may be up for discussion, but we may not see another event like this for three years.”

They also have not met with the highway committee yet to discuss the pros and cons of how they handled the roads.