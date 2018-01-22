Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/18 – 1/22/18

1/62 Shelby Parham Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/62 Adrian Blackwell DUI, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/62 Daniel Ivory Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

4/62 Alan Finch Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/62 Andrew Hall Violation of probation

6/62 Bobby Floyd Theft less than $500, theft from motor vehicle

7/62 Carl Horace Failure to appear

8/62 Cedric Cross Violation of probation



9/62 Christina McClendon Driving on revoked

10/62 Travis Clark Violation of community corrections

11/62 Cody Maness Violation of probation

12/62 Corey Reid Violation of community corrections



13/62 Courtney Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/62 Crystal Golden Harassment (oral threat)

15/62 Curdarius Cross Aggravated assault

16/62 Daniel Hale Schedule VI Drug violations



17/62 Demingo Maupins Aggravated assault

18/62 Donna Glaze Schedule I, II, IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution, legend drugs, possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, tampering or fabricating evidence

19/62 Dramaine Cross Violation of community corrections

20/62 Earl Watkins Contempt of court



21/62 Ericka Wade Failure to appear

22/62 Frederick Spight Failure to comply

23/62 Hayes Herron Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply, open container law

24/62 Jacqueline Edwards Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/62 Jaleesa Grant assault, vandalism

26/62 James Maness DUI

27/62 Jason Gray Violation of parole

28/62 Jayden Poston Failure to appear



29/62 Jeffery Maness Failure to appear

30/62 Luke Priser Sex offender registry violation

31/62 Madaryl Hampton Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

32/62 Mareguis Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of marijuana



33/62 Marlon Conner Failure to comply

34/62 Maya Ingram Shoplifting- theft of property

35/62 Melissa Henson Public intoxication

36/62 Micah Simmons Simple domestic assault



37/62 Michael Robinson Vandalism

38/62 Micrin Johnson Schedule VI drug violations

39/62 Mya Brown Shoplifting-theft of property

40/62 Nicholas Goff Violation of community corrections



41/62 Precious Robinson Harassment (non-verbal threat)

42/62 Richard Steed Public Intoxication

43/62 Rickey Webb Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/62 Ricky Bordes Public intoxication, resisting/stop arrest



45/62 Ryan Murphy Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

46/62 Scott Wood Simple domestic assault

47/62 Shane Paar Simple domestic assault

48/62 Shyla Jones Driving while unlicensed



49/62 Summer Morris Violation of probation

50/62 Tammy Webb Simple domestic assault

51/62 Tasha Cunningham Theft under $500

52/62 Teresia Wellington Violation of probation



53/62 Terry Fuller Violation of probation, failure to appear

54/62 Thomas Chavez Domestic assault

55/62 Tierra Lindsey Shoplifting-theft of property

56/62 Tony Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license



57/62 Corey Naylor Contempt of court

58/62 Trenya Shaw Violation of probation

59/62 Tyjuan Snowden Contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license

60/62 Tyler King Possession of methamphetamine, falsification of drug test result



61/62 Tynarius Thaxter DUI, violation of implied consent law

62/62 Whitney Sells Violation of probation





























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/22/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.