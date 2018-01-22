Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/18 – 1/22/18 January 22, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/62Shelby Parham Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/62Adrian Blackwell DUI, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/62Daniel Ivory Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/62Alan Finch Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/62Andrew Hall Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/62Bobby Floyd Theft less than $500, theft from motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/62Carl Horace Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/62Cedric Cross Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/62Christina McClendon Driving on revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 10/62Travis Clark Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/62Cody Maness Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/62Corey Reid Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/62Courtney Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/62Crystal Golden Harassment (oral threat) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/62Curdarius Cross Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/62Daniel Hale Schedule VI Drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/62Demingo Maupins Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/62Donna Glaze Schedule I, II, IV drug violations, contraband in penal institution, legend drugs, possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, tampering or fabricating evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/62Dramaine Cross Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/62Earl Watkins Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 21/62Ericka Wade Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/62Frederick Spight Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 23/62Hayes Herron Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 24/62Jacqueline Edwards Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/62Jaleesa Grant assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 26/62James Maness DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 27/62Jason Gray Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 28/62Jayden Poston Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/62Jeffery Maness Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/62Luke Priser Sex offender registry violation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/62Madaryl Hampton Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 32/62Mareguis Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 33/62Marlon Conner Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 34/62Maya Ingram Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 35/62Melissa Henson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 36/62Micah Simmons Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/62Michael Robinson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 38/62Micrin Johnson Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 39/62Mya Brown Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 40/62Nicholas Goff Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 41/62Precious Robinson Harassment (non-verbal threat) Show Caption Hide Caption 42/62Richard Steed Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 43/62Rickey Webb Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/62Ricky Bordes Public intoxication, resisting/stop arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 45/62Ryan Murphy Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 46/62Scott Wood Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 47/62Shane Paar Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 48/62Shyla Jones Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 49/62Summer Morris Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 50/62Tammy Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 51/62Tasha Cunningham Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 52/62Teresia Wellington Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 53/62Terry Fuller Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 54/62Thomas Chavez Domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 55/62Tierra Lindsey Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 56/62Tony Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 57/62Corey Naylor Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 58/62Trenya Shaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 59/62Tyjuan Snowden Contempt of court, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 60/62Tyler King Possession of methamphetamine, falsification of drug test result Show Caption Hide Caption 61/62Tynarius Thaxter DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 62/62Whitney Sells Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/22/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore