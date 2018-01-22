Investigators release new details in case of missing Ohio woman

HARTSVILLE, OH–New details into the case of a missing Ohio woman. Investigators said her husband claimed he threw her body into the Tennessee River in Benton County after she died while on a trip to Graceland in Memphis earlier this month.

In a news release, the Hartsville, Ohio Police Department said they searched the home of Phillip Snider and found several receipts showing Snider left Ohio, heading to Tennessee, but said video and still images showed his wife, Roberta never checked into any hotel in Memphis as he had claimed to investigators.

Police said they are looking through Snider’s phone and credit card data.

They said Snider has submitted to an FBI interview and polygraph test.

Investigators said they are working with Phillip Snider as the search for Roberta Snider continues. He could face charges if her body is found.