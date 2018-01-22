Scattered Showers And Storms Early, Then Some Sun

Weather Update:

Scattered Showers and storms will continue for mainly the eastern half of west Tennessee through late morning and into the afternoon hours. The cold front responsible will lag behind enough that we may see some sunshine this afternoon warming temperatures back into the low 60s. Winds will also continue out of the southwest at about 15 – 20 mph and gusting to around 35-40 mph. We’ll clear skies out alter this afternoon and evening initially behind the front, though as the upper level low moves in behind the system, clouds will return on Tuesday morning. Most of the day will be gray with breaks in the clouds at times. Otherwise, a quiet week is on the way with sunshine through mid week. Ill have another full update coming at 11:30a ABC 7 and at Noon on CBS 7.



