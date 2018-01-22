UTM showcases candidates for new provost

MARTIN, Tenn.-Four candidates are in the running for University of Tennessee at Martin’s Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Each candidate will participate in an open forum session during which members of the campus and area communities discuss topics of interest. Candidates were chosen from a national pool in the search. One of the finalists is Doctor James Brown, currently the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.

“Feedback is being collected at each forum and also with the group meetings and what they would do the search committee is gather this information they will review it and they will place this information to any decision making process that they have,” said Bud Grimes, chief communications officer at UT Martin.

This week WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will introduce you to the three other candidates.