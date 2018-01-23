UPDATE: 2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky school shooting

UPDATE: Gov. Matt Bevin says two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in southwest Kentucky.

Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, Bevin also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Sanders says one girl died at the scene Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School. A boy died at a hospital. The shooting began at 7:57 a.m.

Sanders says the FBI and the ATF have joined the investigation.

Earlier story:

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded.

Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is calling the fatal shooting at a high school “a tremendous tragedy” and is calling for people to avoid speculating at this time.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Bevin says it’s unbelievable that the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

Bevin said to not speculate but “come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

State police didn’t provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe. Savana Smothers is the assistant girls’ soccer coach for Marshall County High School. She told The Associated Press in a Facebook message: “You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours.”

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being bused to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.