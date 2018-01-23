Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Bryant, age 88, of Atwood, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Atwood, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bryant died Thursday January 18, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Atwood, Tennessee from 11:30 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.