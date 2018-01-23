Aletha Mae Renfroe

Aletha Mae Renfroe, 88, of Linden, TN, passed away Sunday, January 21st, at Perry Co. Nursing Home.

She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Renfroe is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Hamilton, of Linden, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Pete Renfroe, parents, Jimmy and Elizah Smith, 4 brothers, John, Thomas, Franklin D. And James Smith and 2 sisters, Elizabeth Knight and Elnora Matheny.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 23rd, with Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday 3 PM – 8 PM and Tuesday 9 AM until service.

731-852-3643

Reedschapel.com