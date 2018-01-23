Chelsey Shumpert picks up another GSC weekly honor

JACKSON, Tenn. –Union University’s Chelsey Shumpert just keeps getting accomplishment after accomplishment. For the eighth time, this season Shumpert was named the Gulf South Conference player of the week, along with her third Tennessee Sports Writers Association player of the week honor. She finds herself second in Division II in scoring with just under 25 points per game.

Shumpert and the Lady Bulldogs return to action this Thursday against Shorter University at 6 p.m.