Curtis James Webb

Curtis James Webb, age 50 of Springville, passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. His Celebration of Life will be 3:00PM Sunday, January 28, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Jack Thatcher officiating. Visitation will be after 2:00PM Sunday prior to the service.

Curtis James Webb was born August 21, 1967 in Union City, Tennessee to James (Amber) Webb of Springville, TN and Wanda Morris Costa (Joseph Lukowiak) of Paris, TN.

Mr. Webb is survived by his fiancée Carla Clonts of Springville, TN; a daughter, Mary Brook Webb of Port Charlotte, FL; a son, Hunter Holland Webb of Port Charlotte, FL; a brother, Tyler Holland Webb of Springville, TN; and special friend and business partner, Chris Lambaria.

Mr. Webb was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Wayne Webb.

Curtis was co-owner and operator of Chris and Webb’s Tree Service.