Gradually Getting Warm Again Soon

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday

It’s been a much chillier day with cloudy skies and winds from the northwest. At the warmest point of this afternoon, temperatures were only in the lower 40s for most of West Tennessee. The good news, for those who enjoy the warmer weather, is that we’ll see warmer weather return day-by-day ultimately with highs near 60°F this coming Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer overnight and with lighter winds, temperatures will likely fall back below freezing for the first time since Friday! Expect the middle to upper 20s for the start of our Wednesday morning.

After starting out below freezing, there should be plenty of sunshine to make for a warmer afternoon tomorrow. Under sunny skies with lighter winds, temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 40s during the warmest point of the day. That’ll be warmer than today but we’re still expecting some chilly mornings until the weekend. Another cold front will move in on Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms back into the area so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

