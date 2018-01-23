Increasing Clouds This Morning And Chilly

Weather Update:

A chilly start to the day for most with temperatures in the low 40s to upper 30s. An upper level low pressure system will move east across the upper Midwest today, there will be a slug of moisture that wraps around the back side of it leading to a layer of mid to low level status cloud deck. The clouds will hamper temperatures from making it to the 50s today. In fact probably won’t even make it past the mid 40s for the northern half of West Tennessee. The upper low will lose it’s grip this evening and tonight as high pressure takes over by Wednesday. there will plenty of sunshine and warmer conditions through mid week. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in at 5;00 PM for the next forecast update.

