Man indicted in DEA raid of west Madison County home last fall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– A man has been indicted on federal charges after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a home in west Madison County last November.

According to court documents, Melvin Melendez-Garcia was indicted in U.S. District Court under updated charges Monday following his original November 2017 indictment.

Court documents say drugs and more than a dozen guns were found inside the home on Lane Road in Huntersville.

Melendez has previously been arrested for immigration violations, and admitted to investigators that the guns found in the home were his, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to return to court January 30.