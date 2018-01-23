Marie M. Yates

Marie M. Yates, age 78, died on Friday, January 19, 2018 at her Jackson residence.

She was born in Camden, TN on March 4, 1939, the daughter of the late John D. and Hazel Conley Melton. Marie enjoyed a long teaching career in Arkansas, Maury City, TN and the Kiwanis Center of Jackson. She was a long-time member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and working with Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading and working cross word puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Howard Yates; a daughter, Karen Sims and husband John of Gallatin, TN; two sons, Kevin Yates and wife Jenny of Medina, TN and Jeffery Yates and wife Tina of Memphis, TN; a sister, Laverne King of Camden, TN; and nine grandchildren, Sarah Mullins, Rachel Lemonis, Ashley Yates, Charis Sims, Tyler Yates, Morgan Sims, Kayla Aven, Clay Sims and Jeremy Aven.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 23, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Gary Morse officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Yates grandchildren, Tyler Yates, Clay Sims, Ashley Yates, Charis Sims, Sarah Mullins and son-in-law, John Sims.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be directed to Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Campbell Street, Jackson, TN 38301.

