Police presence in east Jackson late Tuesday evening

JACKSON, Tenn.-A police presence in east Jackson late Tuesday evening with officers on the scene at Peabody and First Streets.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News found out about this story thanks to a 7 News tipster who called the newsroom around 9 p.m.

Our crews found Jackson police outside a home in the 100 block of Peabody near First Street. Two unmarked police cars were also there.

Metro narcotics officers told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they were carrying out a search warrant. Jackson police told us they are not commenting at this time.

