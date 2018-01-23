Sarah Katherine Davis

Sarah Katherine Davis, age 90 of Paris, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Paris Healthcare and Rehab Center. Her graveside service will be 2:00PM Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Craig Peevyhouse officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

Sarah Katherine Davis was born February 11, 1927 in Henry, Tennessee to the late Herbert Blakely Hill and the late Lillie Mae Bruce Hill. On October 11, 1947 she married Elbert Lee Davis and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2006. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Grover, Elroy, and Ray Hill.

Sarah Katherine is survived by a son, Ronnie (Jan) Davis of Paris; one grandchild, Chris (Amy) Davis of Springville, TN; two great grandchildren: Jacob and Owen Davis; and one sister-in-law, Retia Hill.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church.