Shirley Estelle Eakes

Shirley Estelle Eakes, age 81, formerly of Memphis, TN, died on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Shirley was born on December 14, 1936 in Memphis, TN the daughter of the late Ann Clippard and Theodore Shumaker. She attended Humes High School in Memphis and was a classmate of Elvis Presley. She was preceded in death by her first husband Billy Moore and later by her loving husband Harold Eakes. During her life Shirley worked as a professional cook and restauranteur, but her most prized roll was homemaker. Her favorite times were when family and friends were around, and she was providing a wonderful meal and her home was filled with lively conversation and penny poker around the dining table. She enjoyed many hobbies including riding horses, when young, painting, crafts, sewing and playing poker with friends.

She is survived by her children and step children: Sherry Thompson, David More (Debbie), Teresa Etienne (Rick), Tim Rappell (Tracy), Mindy Pearson (Jeff), Tracy Eakes (Christa). Her grandchildren include: Daniel Butler (Jill), Jonathan Moore (Trista), Jackie Moore Weems, Todd Myers (Delcina), Heathers Sanders (Larry), Hannah Poole (Zac), David Pearson, Rachel Eakes, Rebekah Eakes, Cody Etienne (Sami), Kaci Hall (Matthew), Scott Etienne, Savannah Dickerson (Jacob), Andrew Aden (Tasha) and Austin Rappel. She has twenty-two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Mark Pendergrass officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Butler, Jonathan Moore, Justin Moore, Austin Rappel.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Jackson, Rick Etienne, Gary Christian and Teresa Parker.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be directed to the Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com