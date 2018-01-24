2 charged after Milan shooting leads to police chase

MILAN, Tenn. — Quantavious Smith, 18, and Desmond Stewart, 20, are behind bars after police say they shot at a man Tuesday afternoon, which led to a police chase.

The Milan Police Department says it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ellis and Creswell streets.

Police say three people were in a car when someone in the car shot at a person. They say no one was injured.

Neighbors say they heard several shots, and a bullet hole can be seen on the side of a house.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says police spotted the car, which then took off on a chase that ended a short distance away in the city of Gibson.

Police say the driver took off on foot trying to leave the scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Several agencies helped search for evidence after police say the men inside the car threw something out of the window.

Police say there were three men inside the car at the time of the shooting. One was later released and not charged.

Neighbors say it’s usually a quiet community and they are thankful no one was hurt.

Police say they are not releasing the charges at this time because they are expecting more to be added.