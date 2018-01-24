Andy Russell

Andy Russell, age 71, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Andy was born April 22, 1946 in Paris, Tennessee to the late George C. Russell and the late Mary Catherine Paschall Russell. He is survived by his two sons: Jason (Susan) Russell and Jamie (Amanda) Russell, all of Paris; his brother: William C. “Bill” (Gwen) Russell of Flint, Michigan; his grandson: William Russell of Paris; and a special nephew: Mike (Dorothy) Russell of Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Andy worked and retired from Kroger in Paris. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved his two dogs: Sammy and Sophie.