Frost and 60°F Weather in the Same Day Thursday

Weather Update – 10:00 p.m. – Wednesday

Today is a bit of a remarkable day in Jackson’s history. It was on this day, 55 years ago, that Jackson reached the lowest temperature on record…13 degrees below zero! This evening, temperatures are in the 30s but we’ll be back in the 20s very soon. Light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to only continue to fall toward the dew points tonight and when the temperature meets with the dew point when the dew point is below freezing, we’ll get frost!

Futurecast doesn’t have much to show us until Friday when winds will start to pick up but rain may not arrive until Saturday morning for most. We’re expecting off-and-on showers throughout the day but not many thunderstorms. Clearer weather will return by Sunday evening. Temperatures will get colder behind the front but not by much. We’re expecting roughly a half an inch of rain.

Tonight’s temperatures will drop to the 20s with frost but we’ll warm up to near 60°F tomorrow afternoon. Expect clear skies until Friday night and then a cloudy and wet start to the weekend, sunshine returns before the end of the month.

