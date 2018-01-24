Gov. Haslam sets up panel in $30M opioid plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has established a commission on pain and addiction medicine education, marking one of the first moves in his $30 million plan to combat opioid abuse.

A news release from the Republican governor Wednesday says he established the Tennessee Commission on Pain and Addiction Medicine Education by executive order. The 19-member panel includes representatives from the state’s public and private medical educational institutions, the Tennessee Department of Health, a broad group of professional associations and licensed health care practitioners.

The group is tasked with providing medical education institutions with guidelines to avoid overprescribing opioids for future doctors, nurses, dentists and other prescribers.

The commission has to file a report by July 31.

Haslam said the group is not trying to tell schools what their curriculum should be.