Hip-hop superstar Nelly to perform at Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multi-platinum hip-hop superstar Nelly will perform in April at the Ballpark at Jackson along with special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile.

The concert is scheduled for April 27, according to a release from the Jackson Generals.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased by calling 731-988-5299, in person at The Ballpark at Jackson, or online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor. His “Country Grammar” album and his song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status in 2016.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s hits include “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “1st of tha Month” and their Grammy winning and Double Platinum smash hit, “Tha Crossroads.”

Juvenile is an American rapper, actor and songwriter whose hits include “Back That Thang Up” and “Slow Motion” off his album Juve The Great.