JMC Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce its Class of 2018.

The class will be formally inducted and recognized at the 33rd Annual Hall of Fame Banquet, April 19, 2018, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

To purchase tickets, contact Beth Sedberry at (731) 616-8558 or bethsedberry@gmail.com.

For additional information contact, Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame Board Chairman Tyreece Miller at (731) 425-8676 or ty.mill@yahoo.com.