Johnny Lee Simmons

Funeral services for Johnny Lee Simmons, age 82, of McLemoresville, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at New Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church in McLemoresville, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Simmons died Sunday January 21, 2018 at Laurelwood Nursing Home, Jackson, Tennessee. Visitation will begin Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.