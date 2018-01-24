Make sure to prepare before more winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn.–With temperatures being a little bit higher in the last few days, it is easy to forget West Tennessee is still in the middle of winter. It is important for West Tennesseans to stock up on supplies to help get through cold days. Ginger Kemp, manager of R and J Feed and Supply said keeping salt, shovels and hay are important. She also says to buy hand and feet warmers to go along with your winter clothing. She says supplies may be difficult to find and shoppers must buy them early.

“You never know when its going to get cold. It could be warm one night and cold the next morning, so you always want to keep it on hand so you’re not scurrying around trying to find it, like milk and bread, when it snows. If you don’t have it, it’s hard to find it,” said Kemp.

Along with keeping supplies for yourself, it is vital to not forget about pets. Kemp saids to be sure to know what weather conditions your pet can withstand. Larger animals are more adaptable to colder temperatures, however smaller breads need different attention in cooler weather.