Mugshots : Madison County : 1/23/18 – 1/24/18 January 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Kelsey Robertson Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Allen Jordan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Christi Maness Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Daniel Butler Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Jaylen Springfield Vandalism, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19John Morrow Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Khiry Shepherd Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Nettie Morrow Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Rafeal Robinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Richard Bivens DUI, Violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Robert Wright Criminal Impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Ronald Rhodes Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Skylar Reis Arson, failure to comply, vandalism, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Stanley Holmes Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Tejaskumar Patel Sexual battery, burglary of motor vehicle-not parts Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Thomas Reed Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Thomas Swift Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Whitney Phillips Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore