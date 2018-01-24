Mugshots : Madison County : 1/23/18 – 1/24/18

1/19 Kelsey Robertson Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/19 Allen Jordan Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/19 Christi Maness Failure to appear

4/19 Daniel Butler Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender



5/19 Jaylen Springfield Vandalism, simple domestic assault

6/19 John Morrow Vandalism

7/19 Jorvis Taylor Public intoxication

8/19 Khiry Shepherd Violation of probation



9/19 Nettie Morrow Failure to appear

10/19 Rafeal Robinson Violation of probation

11/19 Richard Bivens DUI, Violation of implied consent law

12/19 Robert Wright Criminal Impersonation



13/19 Ronald Rhodes Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/19 Skylar Reis Arson, failure to comply, vandalism, criminal trespass

15/19 Stanley Holmes Shoplifting- theft of property

16/19 Tejaskumar Patel Sexual battery, burglary of motor vehicle-not parts



17/19 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

18/19 Thomas Swift Violation of probation

19/19 Whitney Phillips Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.