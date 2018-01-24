Tennessee lawmaker drops ‘VISA’ driver’s license label push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker has dropped a push to require prominent labeling of driver’s licenses held by people without permanent residency status.

In a House subcommittee Wednesday, Rep. John Ragan said his bill will no longer require the word “VISA” on those licenses. Originally, the bill required displaying “ALIEN” or “NON U.S. CITIZEN.”

The Oak Ridge Republican said the state has already reached its contract’s limit of two driver’s license changes. Adding “VISA” would’ve cost $100,000.

Ragan said the amended bill will specify that officials must verify the U.S. citizenship or legal residence of anyone seeking a driver’s license coming from a state that issues licenses to people in the country illegally.

Non-permanent residents who can provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test can receive temporary Tennessee driver’s licenses.