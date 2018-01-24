TWRA seeks public input for 2018-19 hunting season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for public input for the 2018-19 hunting season.

This is an opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to share ideas on what kinds of rules and regulations they think should be included for the upcoming hunting season. For those, who love the great outdoors, the TWRA is requesting your input on how to make the next hunting season better than the last.

“Sportsman deserve to have a say in how they’d like to see our season set,” communications manager, Doug Markham said.

Markham said the public can solicit comments, make suggestions, provide ideas and share concerns.

“Doesn’t mean just because they suggest it, we’re going to do it, but we’re going to listen to what they have to say and then we’re going to discuss with it our staff,” Markham said.

Some comments can potentially go before TWRA commissioners who oversee setting all regulations. “It ultimately could end up in front of them and become law.”

Markham said there is one specific animal that seems to always be the topic of conversation during hunting season. “If there’s one thing that gets more interest historically than anything it’s deer season in Tennessee and what we’re doing and the various limits we set,” Markham said.

Although the TWRA is seeking public input, representatives say not all regulations are based off opinion. Many are made law by studying research and counting resources.

“We don’t want to have a season where you’re allowed to take as many deer as you want,” Markham said. “We’re always going to set limits because we want to make sure that we’re managing our herds properly so that their here next year, and the next year, and forever.”

Officials encourage comments from the community because the agency is strongly supported from those who actively hunt and fish.

“The bottom line is that the sportsman through their dollars are the reason why we have a wildlife program in Tennessee,” Markham said.

If you would like to share comments or concerns you can send an email to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.

Also, in the subject line of the message be sure to include ‘hunting season comments’. For more information click here.

For those less tech savvy, the TWRA accepts letters as well, just send it to your local wildlife division.

The comment period will be open through Thursday, February 15.