American Heart Association kicks off 2018 with ‘West TN at Heart Breakfast’

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I don’t think without the research they’ve done that I would be alive today,” Bill Forsythe, a survivor of cardiovascular disease, said.

The American Heart Association kicked off their 2018 season Thursday morning with their 2018 “West TN at Heart Breakfast” at the Carl Grant Events Center on the campus of Union University.

People enjoyed breakfast as they heard about what the American Heart Association has in store for 2018.

“Go Red for Women on March 22 and our West Tennessee Heart Walk on Sept. 22,” American Heart Association Regional Director Christy Futrell said.

The American Heart Association was founded in 1924 with hopes to better the outcomes for those battling cardiovascular disease and stroke. They are now second only to the government in funds for fighting the disease.

Survivors of cardiovascular disease from all walks of life shared their stories and reasons why they support the American Heart Association.

Luke Perry is a 7-year-old with a congenital heart defect.

“We’re just so thankful and grateful for the efforts, their drive to continue raising money for more funding, more research, and so we want to be here to be a part of that,” Connie Perry, Luke’s mom, said.

Bill Forsythe had a heart attack and had to have a heart and kidney transplant just eight months ago.

“If you can help the heart association, then you could be helping yourself or your family down the road,” Forsythe said. “You just never know.”

Futrell says seeing all of the survivors on stage reminds her why they do what they do.

For more information about the American Heart Association and ways you can help, click here.