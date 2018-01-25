How to avoid getting sick: Doctors talk about brutal flu season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Most of us know someone who has it, and no one wants to be next.

Dr. Peter Gardner with Physicians Quality Care sees people coming in with the flu every day.

“It’s been an early flu season and a severe flu season,” Dr. Gardner said.

With nearly triple the amount of cases than this time last year according to the CDC, doctors have been extra busy.

“We’ve seen an extra 20 to 40 patients a day just with the flu,” Gardner said.

Dr. Gardner says the effectiveness of this year’s flu shot might be to blame.

“Generally, it will reduce the flu at 40 to 60 percent,” he said. “There is some studies showing that it’s probably working about half of that.”

Dr. Jackie Taylor with West Tennessee Healthcare says the specific strain of flu making the rounds is difficult to prevent.

“We tend to have worse seasons and worse illness when that is the prominent virus,” he said.

Health care providers say getting the flu shot is still more effective than nothing, and there’s still time to get it.

“People who do have the flu shot, even if they get the flu, it’s not nearly as severe,” Dr. Taylor said. “In a lot of our ill population, we’re not seeing as many deaths.”

When it comes to recovery, Dr. Gardner says there are certain things you can do to help stop the spread.

“If you have a fever, consider yourself contagious,” he said. “Try to cover your cough, and wash hands frequently.”

According to the CDC website, the flu is widespread in nearly all states across the country.

Doctors say elderly and young patients are the most at risk to suffer severe complications with the flu.