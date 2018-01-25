Board members attend first Education Foundation Committee meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Thursday night was the first meeting for the Education Foundation Committee in Jackson. Superintendent Eric Jones says it was a night to learn about other board members, the parameters of board functions and the member’s roles. They laid out the vision for the school system and learned how they can base their decisions to be in line with the school district.

The city and county are looking at education foundation fundraising abilities as well.

“The function of this body will be to really look at where the priorities are and education system and how this board can fill in the gap in terms of what the board or school system can provide,” said Jones.

Superintendent Jones says everything is very new right now and they hope to make more concise decisions in the future.