Delta Dental donates to statewide program to help children read

JACKSON, Tenn. — Delta Dental made a major donation Thursday, aiming to help children read at a young age.

Delta Dental of Tennessee is partnering with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation to award 26 grants to help support the growth of the Imagination Library Program.

The business presented a $12,000 check on Thursday at the Jackson Chamber.

Organizers say almost 300,000 preschoolers are enrolled in the statewide program and receive a book every month in the mail.

“We know we have to start at birth getting parents and children to read together the books that come once a month in the mail,” Theresa Carl, the foundation president, said.

Almost 30 million books have been delivered across the state since 2004.