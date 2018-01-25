Jackson Police: Pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police confirm one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle at 45 bypass near North Parkway Thursday night. Jackson Police stopped the vehicle and a suspect is in custody. Police have not identified the victim or the suspect. As of 10:50 Thursday night, southbound lanes on 45 bypass remain closed. This is an ongoing investigation.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first heard of this story thanks to an Eyewitness News tipster. If you have a news tip, call the newsroom at 424-4515.