Mugshots : Madison County : 1/24/18 – 1/25/18

1/22 Alex Ortega Driving while unlicensed

2/22 Michell Ovelis Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/22 Ashtin Wood Failure to appear

4/22 Bailee Guiton Failure to appear



5/22 Charles Hathcote Violation of community corrections

6/22 Christian Davis Violation of probation

7/22 Christopher Cottrell Theft under $500, failure to appear, failure to comply

8/22 Daryl Leakes Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/22 Demarcus Drinkwater Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/22 James Evans DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident (property damage)

11/22 Keith Foster Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/22 Kourtney Sims Simple possession/casual exchange



13/22 Michael Tubbs Violation of probation

14/22 Sade Walker Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess

15/22 Tarcus Wilkes Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/22 Taylor McLemore Assault



17/22 Theresa Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/22 Travious Love Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

19/22 Travis Cole Failure to comply

20/22 Troynell Clark Vandalism



21/22 Vicki Barron Failure to appear

22/22 William Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/25/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.