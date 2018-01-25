Multiple law enforcement agencies converge on north Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Tenn.–A SWAT team could be seen searching a house in north Jackson early Thursday evening.

The SWAT van as well as several law enforcement vehicles lined the 30 block of the Robin Hood Lane.

Representatives from the Jackson Police Department as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department could be seen coming in and out of the home.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to an officer on scene who told us, they were in early stages of an investigation and had no information they could share at this time.

