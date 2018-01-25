Potholes following recent ice and snow cause headaches for local drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice covered roads have resulted in an even bigger problem for drivers; potholes.

Even though most drivers try to avoid them, what happens when you can’t? If damage is done to your vehicle after hitting a pothole, who should be responsible for footing the bill?

“It would have done major, I mean, my whole wheel would have just gone down in that hole. It would have been like trying to just run up on a curb or something like that. It was huge,” said driver, Molly Coffman, who described just one of the potholes that have been popping up as a result of the winter weather.

“Now, I came by the next day. It was filled, so I was glad because I thought someone was going to get killed in that one,” said Coffman.

We have heard about preparing for potholes and attempting to avoid them, but what happens when you can’t?

“It’s hard to just dodge things. It’s almost like, there it is, and I can run off the road or I can hit it,” said Coffman.

A local auto repair shop said they have seen a number of popped tires, dented rims, and uneven alignments since the storm, but many drivers ask, who is to blame?

“The city is not really negligent in that situation because we are doing what we can. If we don’t know about it, we’re really not liable for it,” said Stacey Stone, Risk Manager for the city of Jackson.

Stone says unless a driver reports a pothole, there is a chance they do not even know it exists.

“What we need is help from the citizens, so if you see it, call in and report it,” said Stone.

They say the only time they may be considered liable, is if you have reported the pothole, and nothing has been done.

“The street department got the call, and they just didn’t ever go out there and fix it, and it’s been a week or two; that should be ample enough time that they could have fixed it,” said Stone.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Amanda Gerry drove around Jackson Thursday. She said she did notice many of the areas that had potholes previously, had been filled, but drivers tell us, if they see a pothole, they’ll be ready.

“I kind of slow down as if I’m going over the railroad tracks, just to try to keep it from doing any damage,” said Coffman.

City officials say if you see a pothole in the city of Jackson to call them immediately at (731) 425-CITY. They also say the street department is on the roads everyday, and their goal is to get a reported pothole filled that very same day.

If you are still interested in filing a claim with the city for pothole damage to your vehicle, you can find how to do so on the ‘Seen on 7’ section.