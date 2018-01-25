Rain Returns on Saturday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday

After a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s today, we’re bound for another drop to the 30s tonight as long as skies stay clear! We’ll have an opportunity for frost again in areas that maintain calm winds but we’ll have one more sunny day before the rain arrives on Saturday.

TONIGHT

A few clouds will move in with light winds overnight and ultimately, it’ll be chilly enough for the jacket again on Friday morning. Most of West Tennessee will be starting out in the lower to middle 30s on Friday with patchy frost again. It’ll be cold enough for the winter jacket in the morning but not for the afternoon!

Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be back in the 60s on Friday with winds from the south to make for a pleasant afternoon. It’s possible that a few locations could even approach 70°F at the warmest point of the day. It all depends on how much wind we get! Another cold front will move in on Saturday bringing showers back into the area, and the next feature in the forecast could bring another wintry mix late next week toward the beginning of February. It’s still too far out to nail down any details so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

